DHS: 776 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 10 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 776 Wednesday, March 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 573,899.

NOTE: The state's reporting system did not report any numbers on Tuesday -- which may explain the jump in cases on Wednesday.

There have been 6,597 deaths in the state, with ten new deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 27,126 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 559,872 have recovered (97.8%), making for 6,163 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

