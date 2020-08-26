DHS: 768 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 72K+ positive, 63K+ recovered, 1,100 deaths

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Aug. 26 reported 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of cases confirmed has now surpassed 72,000.

Among 72,260 confirmed cases, there have been 1,100 deaths related to the virus -- a rise of six deaths from Tuesday.

The DHS reported that 63,730 people (88.2%) have recovered from COVID-19. There are 7,412 (10.3%) active cases. More than 5,600 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have required hospitalization (7.8%).

More than 1.2 million people in Wisconsin have now been tested for COVID-19; more than 1.1 million have tested negative.

