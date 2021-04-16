Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 709 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 5 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 709 Friday, April 16, state health officials reported, for a total of 589,213.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported five new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,703 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,462 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 573,071 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,195 active cases (1.6%).

More than 2.7 million people have been tested. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

