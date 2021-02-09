Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 681 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 39 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County leaders discuss COVID-19 latest

Officials with Milwaukee County and its municipalities on Tuesday, Feb. 9 discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 681 Tuesday, Feb. 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 551,050. 

There have been 6,094 deaths in the state, with 39 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,021 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 531,343 have recovered (96.5%), making for 13,454 active cases (2.4%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 9 that 793,474 doses have been administered. To date, 986,275 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

