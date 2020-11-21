DHS: 6,224 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 51 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 6,224 Saturday, Nov. 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 351,169. Twenty patients are receiving care at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There have been 3,005 deaths in the state, with 51 new deaths reported Saturday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 15,734 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 266,280 have recovered (77.2%), making for 75,649 active cases (21.9%).

More than 2 million have tested negative. More than 2.4 million have been tested.

