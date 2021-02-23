Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 566 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 33 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 566 Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 560,564.

There have been 6,317 deaths in the state, with 33 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,838 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 545,562 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,526 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 23 that 1,208,151 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

DHS to launch 4 more community-based vaccination clinics in next 2 months
slideshow

DHS to launch 4 more community-based vaccination clinics in next 2 months

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23 the locations of four additional community-based vaccination clinics.

Wisconsin DMV extends license renewal for drivers age 60 and over
slideshow

Wisconsin DMV extends license renewal for drivers age 60 and over

The deadline to renew expired licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21, 2021.

Racine teachers worry about returning to class without vaccine

On Monday night, the Racine Unified School District unveiled&nbsp;its plan to bring students back to the school board, which includes extra cleaning, social distancing measures and more, but teachers say it isn't enough until they're fully vaccinated.