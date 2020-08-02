DHS: 54K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 948 deaths, 43K+ recovered, 900K+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 922 Sunday, Aug. 2, officals with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 54,924 positive cases.

There have been 948 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 4,717 have required hospitalization (8.6%), while 43,964 (80.1%) have recovered, making for 9,994 active cases (18.2%).

More than 900,000 have tested negative, and more than 959,000 have been tested, according to DHS officials.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 19,208 positive cases and 384 deaths in the state as of Sunday afternoon -- refreshed Monday-Friday at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, DHS officials reported more than 1,000 new positive cases -- the fifth time that at least 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day, and the second time in a week that 1,000 or more cases were reported in a single day. It was also the second-highest daily case total reported, the most being 1,117 on July 21.

Advertisement

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Sunday, Aug. 2

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Sunday, Aug. 2

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).