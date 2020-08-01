DHS: 1,062 new cases of COVID-19; 54K+ positive, 947 deaths, 43K+ recovered, 895K+ negative

article

More than 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Saturday, Aug. 1, for a total of 54,002.

DHS officials reported 1,062 new cases. It is the fifth time that at least 1,000 new cases have been reported in a single day. It was the second time in the past week that 1,000 or more cases were reported in a single day. It is the second-highest daily case total reported, the most being 1,117 new cases on July 21.

13 additional deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 947.

Of those who have tested positive, 4,681 have required hospitalization (8.7%), while 43,284 (80.2%) have recovered.

Advertisement

More than 895,000 people have tested negative. More than 949,000 have been tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 19,208 positive cases as of Saturday afternoon, and 384 deaths in the county. However, the DHS reported 19,519 cases and 446 deaths in the county.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).