DHS: 543 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 1 new death

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 543 Monday, Feb. 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 550,369. 

There have been 6,055 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Monday.

Of the positive cases, 24,919 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 529,120 have recovered (96.3%), making for 14,493 active cases (2.6%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Monday, Feb. 8 that 767,020 doses have been administered. To date, 986,275 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

