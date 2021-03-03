Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 539 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 18 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 539 Wednesday, March 3, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 565,131.

There have been 6,458 deaths in the state, with 18 new deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 26,279 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 551,329 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,185 active cases (1.3%). 

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Wednesday, March 3 that 1,507,834 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Wisconsin COVID-19 registry now live; if eligible schedule appointment
slideshow

Wisconsin COVID-19 registry now live; if eligible schedule appointment

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry went live on Wednesday, March 3.

Chancellor Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations
slideshow

Chancellor Blank: Normal fall semester at UW hinges on vaccinations

A normal fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will depend on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students, the school's top leader said Wednesday.

Milwaukee, Children’s Wisconsin, Medical College unveil vaccine partnership
slideshow

Milwaukee, Children’s Wisconsin, Medical College unveil vaccine partnership

Milwaukee announced new community vaccination sites designed to get educators vaccinated. The sites are launching in partnership with Medical College of Wisconsin and Children's Wisconsin.

Health systems prioritize patients as demand for vaccine tops supply

With COVID-19 vaccine in limited supply, health systems are prioritizing which patients in eligible groups are offered the vaccine first. Distribution differs between health systems, but in the end, the message from medical professionals is the same.