DHS: 539 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 18 new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 539 Wednesday, March 3, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 565,131.
There have been 6,458 deaths in the state, with 18 new deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.
Of the positive cases, 26,279 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 551,329 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,185 active cases (1.3%).
More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Wednesday, March 3 that 1,507,834 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.
