DHS: 537 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 2 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 537 Thursday, March 25, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 574,436.

NOTE: The state's reporting system did not report any numbers on Tuesday -- which may explain the jump in cases on Wednesday. 

There have been 6,599 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported Thursday by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 27,314 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 561,078 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,600 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

Milwaukee County COVID-19 updates

Milwaukee County leaders on Thursday shared the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

