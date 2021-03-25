DHS: 537 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 2 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 537 Thursday, March 25, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 574,436.

NOTE: The state's reporting system did not report any numbers on Tuesday -- which may explain the jump in cases on Wednesday.

There have been 6,599 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported Thursday by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 27,314 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 561,078 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,600 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

