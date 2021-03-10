Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 516 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 14 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 516 Wednesday, March 10, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 567,850.

There have been 6,524 deaths in the state, with 14 new deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 26,630 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 554,639 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,528 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Wednesday, March 10 that 1,779,404 doses have been administered. To date, 2,140,265 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

There are still a lot of unknowns about how COVID-19 affects you in the long-term.