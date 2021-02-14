DHS: 503 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 1 new death
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 503 Sunday, Feb. 14, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 555,303.
There have been 6,162 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by DHS officials Sunday.
Of the positive cases, 25,302 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 537,955 have recovered (96.9%), making for 11,027 active cases (2.0%).
More than 2.5 million have tested negative.
More than 3.1 million have been tested.
