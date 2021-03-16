Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 480 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 3 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 480 Tuesday, March 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 570,412.

There have been 6,539 deaths in the state, with three new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 26,889 have required hospitalization (4.7%) while 557,367 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,347 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, March 16 that 2,043,125 doses have been administered. To date, 2,406,245 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

