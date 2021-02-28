DHS: 464 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 464 Sunday, Feb. 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 563,960.
There have been 6,412 deaths in the state, with zero new deaths reported by state health officials Sunday.
Of the positive cases, 26,127 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 549,668 have recovered (97.5%), making for 7,721 active cases (1.4%).
More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.
Advertisement
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
COVID-19 vaccine resources & more
Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine
HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you
Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers