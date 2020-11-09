DHS: 4,360 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 17 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,360 Monday, Nov. 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 271,770.

There have been 2,329 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

There are four patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 12,939 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 210,318 have recovered (77.4%), making for 59,088 active cases (21.7%).

More than 1.9 million have tested negative.

More than 2.1 million have been tested.

