DHS: 4,280 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 11 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,280 Sunday, Nov. 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 267,410.

There have been 2,312 deaths in the state, with 11 new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

On Saturday, DHS officials reported more than 7,000 new positive cases, the largest single-day increase to date, marking the fourth time in five days a new single-day record was reported by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 12,839 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 206,944 have recovered (77.4%), making for 58,119 active cases (21.7%).

More than 1.9 million have tested negative. More than 2.1 million have been tested.

Seven patients are being treated at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Sunday, according to the DHS website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).