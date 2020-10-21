DHS: 4,205 new COVID-19 cases; deaths up record 48 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Oct. 21 reported 4,205 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative number of cases to 182,687.

The DHS on Tuesday also reported that 1,681 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 48 from the previous day. The rise in deaths associated with the virus is a single-day record. Previously, the most deaths reported in a single day was 34 on Oct. 13.

Of the positive cases, 9,704 have required hospitalization (5.3%), while 142,485 have recovered (78%), making for 38,485 active cases (21.1%).

More than 1.7 million have tested negative. More than 1.9 million have been tested.

