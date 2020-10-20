DHS: Record 4,591 new COVID-19 cases; deaths up 33 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Oct. 20 reported 4,591 new cases of COVID-19 -- a record single-day increase -- bringing the cumulative number of cases to 178,482.

Tuesday marked the first time that new COVID-19 cases have surpassed 4,000 in a single day. The previous single-day record case increase was 3,928 reported by the DHS on Oct. 18.

The DHS on Tuesday also reported that 1,633 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 33 from the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 9,537 have required hospitalization (5.3%), while 139,455 have recovered (78.1%), making for 37,358 active cases (20.9%).

More than 1.7 million have tested negative. Nearly 1.9 million have been tested.

