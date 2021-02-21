DHS: 403 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; no new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 403 Sunday, Feb. 21, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 559,575.

No new deaths were reported by DHS officials Sunday. There have been 6,284 lives lost in Wisconsin as a result of COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 25,743 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 544,250 have recovered (97.3%), making for 8,882 active cases (1.6%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

