DHS: 402 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 3 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 402 Monday, April 12, state health officials reported, for a total of 585,710.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported three new deaths Monday, with a total of 6,680 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,174 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 570,358 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,428 active cases (1.4%).

More than 2.7 million have been tested.

