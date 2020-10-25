DHS: 3,626 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 8 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,626 Sunday, Oct. 25, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 198,166.

There have been 1,778 deaths in the state, with eight new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 10,332 have required hospitalization (5.2%), while 155,814 have recovered (78.6%), making for 40,538 active cases (20.5%).

The DHS website showed a total of two patients at the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park Sunday, down from three on Saturday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

More than 1.7 million have tested negative.

More than 1.9 million have been tested.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).