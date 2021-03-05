Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 350 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 7 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 350 Friday, March 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 566,158. 

There have been 6,477 deaths in the state, with 7 new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 26,387 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 552,311 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,211 active cases (1.3%). 

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, March 5 that 1,631,270 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

