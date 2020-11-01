DHS: 3,493 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 16 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 3,493 Sunday, Nov. 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 228,863. There are nine patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There have been 2,047 deaths in the state, with 16 new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 11,497 have required hospitalization (5%), while 179,230 have recovered (78.3%), making for 47,551 active cases (20.8%).

More than 1.8 million have tested negative.

More than 2 million have been tested.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).