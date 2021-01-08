Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 3,474 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 40 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,474 Friday, Jan. 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 502,012.

There have been 5,119 deaths in the state, with 40 new deaths reported Friday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 22,206 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 467,069 have recovered (93.1%), making for 29,688 active cases (5.9%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative.

More than 2.8 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Milwaukee preps Wisconsin Center for vaccine rollout

In the next several days, health officials are expecting hundreds more vaccine doses to arrive and be stored and distributed at the Wisconsin Center.

Panel votes to add 1M Wisconsinites to next COVID-19 vaccine phase
slideshow

Panel votes to add 1M Wisconsinites to next COVID-19 vaccine phase

A state vaccine advisory panel approved a plan for the next phase of vaccine distribution that includes more than one million Wisconsinites.

2 additional Wisconsin prisoners dead from coronavirus
slideshow

2 additional Wisconsin prisoners dead from coronavirus

Two additional inmates have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin's prison system, according to corrections officials.