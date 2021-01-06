Expand / Collapse search

DHS: WI surpasses 5K deaths from COVID-19; 3,406 new positive cases

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,406 Wednesday, Jan. 6, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 494,747.

There have been 5,039 deaths in the state, with 60 new deaths reported Wednesday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 21,971 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 461,729 have recovered (93.4%), making for 27,843 active cases (5.6%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative.

More than 2.8 million have been tested.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

