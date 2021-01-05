Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 3,403 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 95 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,403 Tuesday, Jan. 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 491,341.

There have been 4,979 deaths in the state, with 95 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 21,796 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 458,650 have recovered (93.4%), making for 27,576 active cases (5.6%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative.

More than 2.8 million have been tested.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

