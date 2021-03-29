Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 3 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 296 Monday, March 29, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 576,044.

There have been 6,601 deaths in the state, with three new deaths reported by state health officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 27,466 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 562,746 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,483 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

slideshow

slideshow

slideshow

