DHS: 2,799 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 60 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,799 Thursday, Dec. 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 466,393.

There have been 4,674 deaths in the state, with 60 new deaths reported by DHS officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 20,647 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 428,208 have recovered (91.8%), making for 33,409 active cases (7.2%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative.

More than 2.7 million have been tested.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).