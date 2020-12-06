DHS: 2,791 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 17 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,791 Sunday, Dec. 6, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 412,177.

There have been 3,719 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 18,216 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 348,995 have recovered (84.7%), making for 59,388 active cases (14.4%).

More than 2.1 million have tested negative. More than 2.6 million have been tested.

