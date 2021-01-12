Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 2,790 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 49 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 2,790 Tuesday, Jan. 12, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 511,136.

There have been 5,211 deaths in the state, with 49 new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 22,583 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 474,830 have recovered (93.4%), making for 28,218 active cases (5.6%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Monday, Jan. 11 that 151,518 doses have been administered.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

