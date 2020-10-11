DHS: 2,676 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI: 7 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,676 Sunday, Oct. 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 150,236.

There have been 1,465 deaths in the state, with seven new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 8,398 have required hospitalization (5.6%), while 119,747 have recovered (79.7%), making for 28,988 active cases (19.3%).

More than 1.5 million have tested negative. More than 1.6 million have been tested.

DHS officials noted: "Testing data represent the number of people tested by a confirmatory, diagnostic test that detects the virus in the nose and throat (and not a blood test that detects antibodies). No antigen or antibody test results are included in this figure. Multiple tests per person are not included in these summary statistics.

