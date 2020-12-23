Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 2,579 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 69 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, Dec. 23, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 463,954.

There have been 4,614 deaths in the state, with 69 new deaths reported Wednesday by DHS officials.

There are currently two patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 20,519 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 424,946 have recovered (91.7%), making for 33,932 active cases (7.3%). 

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.7 million have been tested.

Coronavirus vaccine distribution in Wisconsin ramps up

The Pfizer vaccine has already been distributed to thousands in Wisconsin, and the Moderna vaccine is expected to be distributed this week.

