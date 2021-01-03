DHS: 2,446 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 5 new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,446 Sunday, Jan. 3, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 486,531.
There have been 4,875 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported Sunday by DHS officials.
Of the positive cases, 21,529 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 454,850 have recovered (93.5%), making for 26,670 active cases (5.5%).
More than 2.3 million have tested negative.
More than 2.8 million have been tested.
