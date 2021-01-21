DHS: 2,177 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 45 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,177 Thursday, Jan. 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 528,101.

There have been 5,607 total deaths in the state, with 45 new deaths reported by DHS officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 23,455 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 498,368 have recovered (94.4%), making for 23,965 active cases (4.5%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Thursday, Jan. 21, that 285,358 doses have been administered.

