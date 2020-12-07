Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 2,155 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 19 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,155 Monday, Dec. 7, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 414,332.

There have been 3,738 deaths in the state, with 19 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday. 

Right now, there are six patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 18,286 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 352,510 have recovered (85.1%), making for 58,009 active cases (14.0%).

More than 2.2 million have tested negative. More than 2.6 million have been tested.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

