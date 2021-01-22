Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 2,070 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 36 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,070 Friday, Jan. 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 530,171.

There have been 5,643 total deaths in the state, with 36 new deaths reported by DHS officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 23,536 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 500,685 have recovered (94.5%), making for 23,683 active cases (4.5%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Thursday, Jan. 21, that 310,256 doses have been administered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Check your junk mail for missing stimulus check

Millions of the economic impact payments were sent out in the form of debit cards coming in a plain white envelope.

Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting statewide mask mandate
slideshow

Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting statewide mask mandate

Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate would be overturned by the Republican-controlled state Legislature under a resolution that could be voted on as soon as Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Urging patience, Milwaukee officials say COVID-19 vaccines limited
slideshow

Urging patience, Milwaukee officials say COVID-19 vaccines limited

Exactly one year ago Thursday, Jan. 21, the nation's first case of COVID-19 was identified in Washington state. Now, millions of Americans anxiously await their turn for a vaccine. 