DHS: 1,832 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 2 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,832 Sunday, Jan. 10, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 506,890.

There have been 5,157 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported by state health officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 22,378 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 470,385 have recovered (93.2%), making for 29,382 active cases (5.8%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Friday, Jan. 8 123,402 have been administered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).