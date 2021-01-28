Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,802 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 24 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,802 Thursday, Jan. 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 538,348.

There have been 5,811 deaths in the state, with 24 new deaths reported by DHS officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 24,063 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 511,859 have recovered (95.1%), making for 20,488 active cases (3.8%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, Jan. 28 that 432,102 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

