DHS: 1,522 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 50 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,522 Wednesday, Jan. 20, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 525,924.

There have been 5,562 total deaths in the state, with 50 new deaths reported by DHS officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 23,363 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 496,297 have recovered (94.4%), making for 23,904 active cases (4.5%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, that 248,185 doses have been administered.

