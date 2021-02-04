DHS: 1,518 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 41 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,518 Thursday, Feb. 4, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 546,955.

There have been 5,992 deaths in the state, with 41 new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 24,634 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 522,361 have recovered (95.8%), making for 16,966 active cases (3.1%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 2 that 578,336 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

