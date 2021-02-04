Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,518 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 41 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID-19 briefing

Leaders with Milwaukee County and its municipalities discussed the latest developments pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Feb. 4.

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,518 Thursday, Feb. 4, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 546,955.

There have been 5,992 deaths in the state, with 41 new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 24,634 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 522,361 have recovered (95.8%), making for 16,966 active cases (3.1%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 2 that 578,336 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

