DHS: 1,456 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 5 new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,456 Monday, Jan. 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 508,346.
There have been 5,162 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported by state health officials Monday.
Of the positive cases, 22,434 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 472,862 have recovered (93.3%), making for 28,735 active cases (5.7%).
More than 2.4 million have tested negative.
More than 2.9 million have been tested.
As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Friday, Jan. 8 123,402 have been administered.
