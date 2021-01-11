Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,456 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 5 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,456 Monday, Jan. 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 508,346.

There have been 5,162 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported by state health officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 22,434 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 472,862 have recovered (93.3%), making for 28,735 active cases (5.7%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Friday, Jan. 8 123,402 have been administered.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

