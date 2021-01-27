Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,328 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 34 new deaths

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,328 Wednesday, Jan. 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 536,546.

There have been 5,787 deaths in the state, with 34 new deaths reported by DHS officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 23,976 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 510,012 have recovered (95.1%), making for 20,557 active cases (3.8%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Jan. 26 that 389,240 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

