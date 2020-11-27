Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,300 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 17 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,300 Friday, Nov. 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 375,837. There are nine patients being treated at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There have been 3,257 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported by DHS officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 16,715 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 301,541 have recovered (80.2%), making for 70,977 active cases (18.9%). 

More than 2.1 million have tested negative. More than 2.5 million have been tested.

