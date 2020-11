DHS: 104 new deaths due to COVID-19; 6,202 new positive cases

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 6,202 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 363,973.

There have been 3,115 deaths in the state, with 104 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials. There are nine patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 16,209 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 284,903 have recovered (78.3%), making for 75,893 active cases (20.9%).

More than 2 million have tested negative. More than 2.4 million have been tested.

