Expand / Collapse search

Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Monday

Published 
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 19: Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which

Expand

MILWAUKEE - The Joe Biden campaign confirms for FOX6 News that Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 7.

This comes after former Vice President Joe Biden made stops in Kenosha and Wauwatosa Thursday. He spoke with Jacob Blake and his family before touring the damage in Kenosha. Biden then held a roundtable discussion with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, with educators in Wauwatosa.

This is a developing story. More details are expected soon.

'Felt good about it:' Biden makes stops in Kenosha, Wauwatosa
slideshow

'Felt good about it:' Biden makes stops in Kenosha, Wauwatosa

He discussed racial equality, policing and the pandemic, while also listening to the community. 