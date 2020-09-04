Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Monday

article

The Joe Biden campaign confirms for FOX6 News that Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 7.

This comes after former Vice President Joe Biden made stops in Kenosha and Wauwatosa Thursday. He spoke with Jacob Blake and his family before touring the damage in Kenosha. Biden then held a roundtable discussion with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, with educators in Wauwatosa.

This is a developing story. More details are expected soon.