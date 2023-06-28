Delta plane lands at Charlotte airport without front landing gear

article

A Delta plane remained stuck on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina Wednesday morning after landing without front landing gear.

Airport officials confirmed that Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 from Atlanta to Charlotte landed at the Charlotte airport around 8:40 a.m. local time and "remains on the runway due to mechanical issues." The airport and Delta didn’t specify the problems with the plane, but photos from the scene show it landed without front landing gear.

Disabled Delta plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (photo by passenger Chris Skotarczak)

"The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft," airport officials said in a statement. "There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal. We are anticipating operational impacts due to the runway closure."

According to WCNC, "the pilot safely landed the plane despite malfunctioning nose gear upon arrival."

Delta released the following statement in response to FOX TV Stations’ request for comment:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience."

Passenger photo shows disabled Delta plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Delta said there were 96 passengers on the Boeing 717 aircraft, along with three flight attendants and two pilots.

Chris Skotarczak, a passenger, said on Twitter that the "crew and pilot did an amazing job."

"Calm and collected," he said.