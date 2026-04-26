Delta flight diverted to Milwaukee airport after smoky odor, no injuries

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The Brief A Delta flight diverted to Milwaukee after a smoky odor was detected on board during a flight from Minneapolis to Orlando. The crew declared an emergency, and the plane landed safely with no injuries reported. Delta says 128 customers were on board and deplaned normally as the cause of the odor is investigated.



A Delta flight traveling from Minneapolis to Orlando was diverted to Milwaukee on Sunday evening, April 26, after a "smoky odor" was detected on board.

What we know:

Delta Flight 2309 landed at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after the flight crew declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic control, according to the airline.

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The flight landed without incident, taxied to the gate and was met by fire crews.

Scene at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Airport officials said there were no injuries and the scene was cleared.

Delta said 128 customers were on board and all deplaned normally. The cause of the odor remains under investigation.

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What they're saying:

"After a smoky odor was detected on Delta Flight 2309 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Orlando (MCO), the flight crew followed established procedures to divert to Milwaukee (MKE)," the airline said in a statement. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for their delay in travel."