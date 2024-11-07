article

The Brief Crews are battling a large structure fire in Delavan on Thursday morning. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road. This is a developing story.



The Town of Delavan Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road on Thursday morning, Nov. 7.

The road is closed to all traffic in this area.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

Large structure fire in Delavan; Highway 50 near Highway 67

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.