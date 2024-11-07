Large structure fire in Delavan; Highway 50 near Highway 67
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Town of Delavan Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road on Thursday morning, Nov. 7.
The road is closed to all traffic in this area.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
