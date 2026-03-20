Delavan police officer arrested in Illinois on stalking charges

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The Brief A Delavan police officer was arrested in Illinois on Thursday, March 19. Officer Joshua Bittner was booked into the Winnebago Country Jail on charges of aggravated stalking and violating a protection order. The Delavan Police Department has put Bittner on administrative leave.



A City of Delavan police officer was arrested on stalking charges in Illinois on Thursday, March 19.

Arrested in Illinois

What we know:

According to the Delavan Police Department, Officer Joshua Bittner was arrested. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any court proceedings.

Bittner has been with the department since Feb. 6, 2023.

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According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office online inmate locator, Bittner was booked into the jail on Thursday afternoon on charges including aggravated stalking and violating a protection order.